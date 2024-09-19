NA secretariat announces plan to cut expenses by 50pc

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the National Assembly Secretariat has announced a 50% reduction in its expenses as part of an austerity campaign.

The decision is aimed at curbing large-scale expenditures, including reducing the use of stationery and other office supplies.

A circular outlining these austerity measures has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat, citing the country’s financial challenges as the reason for implementing strict cost-saving measures to preserve public funds.

The circular directs all officers and departments to comply with the new policies, which include limiting stationery requisitions to once a month with approval from officers of grade 20 or above. The Joint Secretary (Admin) and Deputy Secretary (Admin) have been given the authority to cut 50% of unnecessary stationery requests.

Additionally, staff are instructed to use both sides of paper for documents, and re-use unused circulars for drafting purposes. To further reduce costs, offset paper and note sheets are prohibited for drafting. Office telephone usage is also being monitored, with staff encouraged to minimize unnecessary phone calls to reduce bills.