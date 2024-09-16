King Charles and Queen Camilla step out just hours after sending message to Prince Harry

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended church at Balmoral after wishing Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday on social media.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, 77, donned traditional country attire, in a blue blazer with a tartan trim and a green pillbox hat with a feather adornment.

A post from the Royal Family account earlier on Sunday marked the first public birthday message for Harry since 2021.

The post shared on X said simply: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

The message was also accompanied by a picture of a smiling Harry and an emoji of a birthday cake.

Harry, who lives in California after stepping down from the working monarchy, is spending his birthday on Sunday with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He is then said to be heading away for a gathering with close friends.