Mirzapur’ Season 4 confirmed: Check release date

‘Mirzapur’, the crime thriller that has captivated audiences worldwide, is officially returning for a fourth season.

Following the tremendous success of Season 3, Prime Video and Excel Media and Entertainment have confirmed that they are already working on the highly anticipated next installment of the series. With the recent release of the ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 bonus episode, speculation about what’s to come is at an all-time high.

Mirzapur 4 confirmed

The announcement of Season 4 development comes as no surprise, given the overwhelming response to Season 3. Nikhil Madhok, head of India Originals at Prime Video, emphasized the show’s impact, stating, “The third season of Mirzapur has shattered all previous records, including those set by Season 2. This success highlights the deep connection audiences have with the show’s characters.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer at Excel Media and Entertainment, echoed this sentiment, expressing his gratitude: “The response from the audiences has been incredible. It’s their love and support from the very beginning that has turned Mirzapur into a global phenomenon.”

Mirzapur 4 release date

While the exact release date for ‘Mirzapur’ Season 4 remains unconfirmed, it is speculated that the new season may not arrive until late 2025 or early 2026. The release schedule for previous seasons has been somewhat unpredictable, with significant gaps between them.

Fans waited nearly four years between Season 2, which aired in October 2020, and Season 3, released in July 2024. Given this pattern, a 2025 release might be unlikely, but creators Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna could still surprise viewers.