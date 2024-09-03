NATIONAL

Connectivity disruption affects ATM withdrawals across Pakistan

By News Desk

A significant disruption in connectivity between several banks and 1LINK –  the primary interbank network in Pakistan –  caused widespread inconvenience for customers attempting to withdraw cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

The issue led to a temporary blockade of cash withdrawals, leaving many unable to access their funds.

Customers across various banks reported difficulties not only in withdrawing cash but also in conducting online money transfers due to the disruption.

The connectivity issues appeared to have severely impacted the ability of these financial institutions to process transactions smoothly.

In response to growing concerns, 1LINK officials acknowledged the disruption, stating that the connectivity with some banks was indeed affected. They assured customers that the issue was being addressed and efforts were underway to restore full functionality.

This disruption comes on the heels of a similar incident in August when rumors of widespread ATM closures began circulating across Pakistan. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had to issue a statement refuting these claims, labeling them as “fake news.”

The PTA clarified that there was no such issue that would impact ATM networks or financial operations, further stating that the operations of expired Long Distance and International (LDI) licensees were neither suspended nor shut down.

News Desk
