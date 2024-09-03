Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Man accused in case makes more unusual demands in jail

Sanjay Roy, the man accused of raping and brutally murdering a female doctor in Kolkata, has made a series of unusual demands while in jail.

Arrested on 9 August for the horrific crime, Roy requested a soft bed and a clean sleeping area, which the authorities did not grant.

During his arrest, Roy reportedly made a chilling statement, saying he should be taken to the gallows immediately or he would not spare anyone.

In addition to these demand, Roy has refused to eat the standard prison meals, instead insisting on being served his favorite dish, chow mein. According to reports from a private news outlet, Roy declined the typical inmate fare of vegetables and bread, stating that he dislikes plain food and is unaccustomed to it.

The prison authorities, however, informed Roy that no special meals would be provided, emphasizing that all inmates receive the same food. He was told that he could either eat the day’s meal of lentils and rice or go without food.

Sanjay Roy, who is also a police volunteer, was detained following the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on 9 August.