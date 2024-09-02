NATIONAL

Punjab reports 10 new dengue cases

By Staff Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Punjab has recorded 10 new dengue fever cases in the past 24 hours, as reported by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday.

Among the new cases, Lahore reported five, Rawalpindi four, and Chakwal one. This brings the total number of dengue cases in the province for the year to 357, with 54 cases reported in the past week alone.

Health officials assured that all necessary measures are being taken to combat the outbreak. Government hospitals are well-stocked with dengue treatment medicines and essential drugs. Despite these efforts, the situation remains concerning as recent heavy rains have left stagnant water in various areas of Lahore and other cities, creating breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.

Local administrations have faced challenges in promptly draining water from identified dengue hotspots, contributing to the ongoing risk. Surveillance teams have detected dengue larvae in rainwater pools, emphasizing the need for intensified eradication efforts.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been actively engaging with officials on this issue, but anti-dengue measures have not yet been significantly ramped up. The delay in draining rainwater from educational institutions and other critical areas continues to exacerbate the problem.

