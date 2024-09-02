Khawaja Asif denies PML-N’s intent to negotiate with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has refuted media claims that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif directed his party to engage in talks with all political factions, including PTI, to resolve the country’s crises.

Speaking on Geo News’ ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Sunday, Asif dismissed the reports, stating that Nawaz did not address political negotiations during the meeting in question.

According to Asif, the meeting focused solely on two issues: local body elections in Punjab and reducing electricity prices. He emphasized that no instructions regarding talks with PTI were given. Asif also reiterated that progress in negotiations with PTI is contingent upon their apology for the violent incidents of May 9, describing the accountability of those involved as non-negotiable.

Asif criticized PTI founder Imran Khan’s behavior, alleging that even within his party, there is mistrust towards him due to his ego and opportunistic conduct. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made several overtures to PTI for talks, including proposals for a charter of economy, but these were ignored.

PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui supported Asif’s stance, affirming that Nawaz Sharif had not extended any invitations for talks to PTI. Siddiqui criticized PTI’s statements as often misleading and highlighted that PTI continued to push for dialogue with the establishment despite recent tensions.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan expressed hope for an end to the deadlock between his party and the military, emphasizing a willingness for dialogue within constitutional bounds. He reiterated that PTI’s door remains open for discussions with those holding real power, though he clarified that any talks must be constitutional.

Reports have also suggested that PML-N approached Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai to mediate talks with PTI, a claim Achakzai confirmed. However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan denied that his party had offered any talks or sought favors from the ruling party.

Earlier, in a July 31 statement from Adiala Jail, PTI founder Imran Khan expressed readiness to negotiate with the military and urged the army to appoint a representative for talks, accusing the current government of attempting to undermine his party by creating divisions with the armed forces.