PTI rally in Lahore will now be held on Sept 22

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday changed date for its rally in Lahore due to Eid Miladun Nabi and the rally will now be held on September 22.

According to a PTI announcement, the party will hold a historic public gathering in Islamabad on September 8.

PTI Lahore gets its acting president

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday notified Ijaz Minhas as the acting president of the party’s Lahore chapter.

As per the notification, Minhas was appointed in view of the present circumstances.