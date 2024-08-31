NATIONAL

Plane carrying 187 passengers makes ’emergency landing’ in Karachi

By Staff Report
An Ethiopia’s Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane to take off on a demonstration trip to resume flights from the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

KARACHI: A plane carrying 187 passengers made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Saturday, sources said.

One of the plane’s engines, which was traveling from Doha to the Philippines, failed, prompting the pilot to declare a Mayday and request an emergency landing. The plane was flying at an altitude of 39,000 feet when the malfunction occurred.

The airport sources, said that the pilot’s swift action ensured the safety of all onboard, and the plane landed safely at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

All 187 passengers were evacuated to the lounge, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 cargo plane en-route from Addis Ababa city to Ahmedabad, India, made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The plane landed in Karachi after it failing to land at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to aviation sources, the plane attempted to land in Ahmedabad but was unable to do so due to unknown reasons.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructed the pilot to perform a go-around at 1,500 feet. Unable to land, the pilot diverted the flight, ET 3644, to Karachi.

After a one-and-a-half-hour flight, the cargo aircraft safely landed at Karachi Airport.

Following a brief stay, the plane continued its journey to Ahmedabad. However, the cause of the failed landing attempt in Ahmedabad remains unclear.

