Entertainment

Meghan Markle feels ‘abandoned’ as major support departs

By Agencies

Meghan Markle reportedly feels left out as all of her key staff and employees have left.

The Duchess of Sussex is scratching her head as to what went wrong that resulted her in securing a reputation of a demanding employer.

A source tells Closer Magazine: “Of course they’ve tried damage limitation but, behind closed doors it’s utterly humiliating and demoralising

“Meghan’s secretly feeling quite abandoned after this keeps happening.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently launched her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard this year, is also looking for a flag-bearer to progress her company .

According to Closer, a source said: “The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story.

“It’s unprecedented, even for a startup. The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”

Previous article
Kate Middleton steps down from major Royal role
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks UN role in stopping cross-border TTP attacks

Interior Minister Naqvi meets the UN delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan “Terrorism is a global issue, but Pakistan is the most...

PM lauds Moody’s credit rating upgrade for Pakistan

KP Governor urges CM Gandapur to seek vote of confidence from assembly

KP govt springs into action against illegal housing societies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.