Meghan Markle feels ‘abandoned’ as major support departs

Meghan Markle reportedly feels left out as all of her key staff and employees have left.

The Duchess of Sussex is scratching her head as to what went wrong that resulted her in securing a reputation of a demanding employer.

A source tells Closer Magazine: “Of course they’ve tried damage limitation but, behind closed doors it’s utterly humiliating and demoralising

“Meghan’s secretly feeling quite abandoned after this keeps happening.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently launched her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard this year, is also looking for a flag-bearer to progress her company .

According to Closer, a source said: “The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story.

“It’s unprecedented, even for a startup. The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”