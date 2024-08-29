Kate Middleton steps down from major Royal role

Kate Middleton took a major decision to step down as the ‘Royal family mediator’ to focus on her relationship with Prince William, a new report has revealed.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was said to be making efforts to convince the Prince of Wales to end his feud with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

However, William was adamant that he cannot forget what Harry, the Duke of Sussex, did to him and showed no willingness to reconcile with him. This led to many issues in his marriage to Kate.

But an expert has now revealed that the Princess of Wales has finally realized that William is under immense pressure and that she should not force him to do something he does not want to do.

Hence, Kate, who is often dubbed as the ‘peacemaker of the Royal family,’ has stepped down from her position in order to express her loyalty to Prince William.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Christopher Andersen said, “Above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband,” adding, “She understands completely why William is still fuming.”

“Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king’s cancer battle as well,” he told Fox News Digital.

This comes after a source claimed that Kate misses Harry as she is “still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it’s come to this situation where he’s completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can’t be broken down.”

“Kate made an effort to bring the brothers back together in the beginning,” Andersen claimed. “When that didn’t work, Kate continued to try and soften up her husband.”

“But Kate understandably threw up her hands when Harry trashed William and Charles in his memoir ‘Spare’ two years later.”