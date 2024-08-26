Shaheen Afridi announces son’s birth through a heart-warming post

Celebrating the birth of his son, Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi took to social media to give his fans the first glimpse of his bundle of joy on social media.

Shaheen and his wife, Ansha, welcomed their first child on Saturday when the Pakistani pacer accompanied his teammates on the pitch for the ongoing two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, Shaheen posted his first photograph with newborn son Aliyaar. The photo showed the couple holding onto their son’s hand.

The star pacer accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption.

“My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi,” wrote Shaheen.