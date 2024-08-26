Lahore man acquitted of charges in UK riots fake news case

A local court in Lahore has acquitted Farhan Asif, who was previously arrested in connection with allegations of spreading fake news that triggered racist attacks in the UK.

The decision was made on Monday by the duty judicial magistrate, who ordered the immediate removal of Asif’s handcuffs in the courtroom. The duty judicial magistrate heard the FIA’s application.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Farhan Asif before the court after the completion of his physical remand. The FIA informed the court that their investigation had not uncovered any incriminating evidence against Asif.

As a result, the agency requested the court to discharge him from the case on not being found guilty.

The court accepted the FIA’s plea, concluding that Farhan Asif was not guilty of the charges brought against him. Following the court’s order, FIA officials promptly removed Asif’s handcuffs in the courtroom.

Farhan Asif was initially arrested by the FIA a few days ago for investigation purposes, with accusations that he had spread fake news about Britain. However, with the lack of evidence, the court has now cleared him of all charges.

On August 20, Lahore police detained Farhan Asif in connection with the violent protests and riots that erupted in Britain following the spread of fake news. The suspect, who was apprehended from the Defence area of Lahore, had been accused of disseminating false information regarding the identity of the killers of three girls in Britain, which allegedly sparked the unrest.

According to police sources, Farhan Asif worked for a news platform in Pakistan as a freelancer. He was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. The FIA confirmed that the false information provided by Asif, through a video post on social media, incited violent acts and controversies in the UK.

The British authorities had shared information about Asif’s activities with the Pakistani government, leading to his arrest. The CIA Model Town Police conducted the operation that led to Asif’s capture. Preliminary investigations have confirmed Asif’s involvement in posting the fake news.