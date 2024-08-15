Kate Middleton’s health worsens

Kate Middleton – the Princess of Wales – is expected to remain absent from public life for an extended period as she continues her battle with cancer.

According to royal insiders, the future Queen is still undergoing chemotherapy and is fully cooperating with her medical team as she strives to overcome the illness that has plagued her since March.

Sources close to the royal family have disclosed that there is no definitive timeline for Princess Kate’s return to royal duties. Despite making just two public appearances since her diagnosis, she has remained resilient throughout her treatment.

A royal source, speaking to The Mail, remarked, “She is not out of the woods yet. I don’t think people realise how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone appreciates.”

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after a series of medical tests revealed the presence of the disease following significant abdominal surgery at London’s prestigious Clinic Hospital.

Since then, her treatment has taken precedence, with her recovery expected to continue “for some time.”

In a recent virtual appearance, Kate expressed gratitude for the support she has received but did not indicate when she might return to her royal responsibilities. Royal watchers have noted that her absence has been deeply felt, particularly as she has been a key figure in the monarchy’s public engagements.

Despite the challenges she faces, those close to the Princess describe her as an “incredibly strong woman” who has endured a great deal behind the scenes. However, her health remains the primary concern, and it is understood that the palace will not rush her return to public life.