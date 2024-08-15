Girl missing for three months found behaving like snake in cave

A picture of girl has gone viral in India. In the picture, the girl could be seen behaving like a snake in a cave. Nearby people flocked to the den and started worshiping the girl.

The girl from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand was found behaving like a snake after going missing for the past three months.

Around three months back, the girl went missing from her home. Recently, she was found in the Ranidih Gupta Cave in Jharkhand. But to the shock of everyone, the girl was behaving like a serpent and flicking her tongue up and down.

The family of the girl was also stunned to see her in such a state.

The family resorted to performing a puja (worship) and then brought her back home.

The incident has garnered much attention on social media, with many users linking it to the month of ‘Sawan,’ an auspicious period for the devotees of Lord Shiva.

“These things can only be seen in India,” one user said.

“The next Nagin season will be shot in Jharkhand,” a second user said jokingly.

Some users were sceptical about the authenticity, saying it could have been very well scripted.

“Honestly guys, this is downright creepy. I cannot imagine what led to the poor girl disappearing for three months, only to be found in a cave?? And then exhibits snake-like movements.

Is it just me or does the whole story sound fake? Or is it one of those superstitious possession tales,” another user said.

Shockingly, some of the people gathered outside the cave even started worshipping the poor girl.