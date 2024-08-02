Imran Khan’s ‘negotiator’ for talks with the army has backed out: Khawaja Asif

“PTI founder’s proposal is nothing but frivolous and political maneuvering as always,” Khawaja Asif remarked.

According to the PTI founder, Mehmood Khan Achakzai was to represent him in negotiations with the establishment. “I had said that, to my knowledge, it is not possible,” Asif continued. “I asked Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the National Assembly session today, and he responded negatively, stating he could not play a negotiation role.”

Imran Khan, the PTI founder and chairman, has expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations with the army, suggesting that the army appoint a representative for these talks. “We are ready to negotiate with the army. Let the army appoint its representative, and we will negotiate,” he said in an informal conversation with journalists at the court on Tuesday.

Imran Khan clarified that the PTI has never leveled allegations against the army but has only criticized it when necessary. He also labeled Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as ‘fascist’.

The former prime minister questioned the current political environment, referencing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. “What is the SIFC? Who is Mohsin Naqvi? An undeclared martial law is enforced in the country,” he remarked.

He accused Naqvi of being an army representative, stating, “Mohsin Naqvi is their representative; he reached here through them.” Imran Khan vehemently opposed any dialogue with Naqvi, accusing him and the inspector general of Punjab Police of oppressing PTI supporters. “I will never talk to Mohsin Naqvi. He oppressed our people along with IG Punjab,” he asserted.

Addressing the judiciary, Imran Khan specifically requested Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq to withdraw from his cases to ensure fairness. “I request Aamir Farooq to withdraw from my cases according to the principles of justice. There are other judges in the high court; transfer the cases to someone else,” he urged.