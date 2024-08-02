Explained: What is the controversy surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at Paris Olympics?

The boxing event at the Paris Olympics has sparked a fierce and very public debate surrounding the gender of one competitor. This controversy has unfolded mainly on social media, drawing in members of the boxing community and others who have taken sides. Both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) have issued public statements on the matter.

What happened in the bout?

In the round of 16 welterweight bout, Algeria’s Imane Khelif secured a victory over Italy’s Angela Carini in just 46 seconds. Carini’s defense was significantly lacking throughout the bout, and she took a direct hit to the face, which led her to remark post-match that she had never been hit so hard before.

Is she a man or transgender?

There is no evidence to support such claims. Khelif was born a cis woman, as indicated in her passport, which is the basis the IOC uses to determine eligibility for women’s events. She has been competing in women’s competitions for several years, including representing Algeria in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she reached the quarterfinals. Khelif also competed in the AIBA World Championships, finishing 17th in 2018, 33rd in 2019, and reaching the final in 2022 before losing to Amy Broadhurst.

Has Khelif been banned before?

Khelif, along with Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-Ting, was disqualified by the IBA at the 2023 World Championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. The IBA stated that neither boxer had a “testosterone examination” in 2023 but underwent a “separate and recognized test” that led to their disqualification. The specifics of this test remain confidential.

Why did it become an issue?

The speed and manner of Khelif’s victory—Carini quitting in tears after a barrage of punches—were highlighted on social media. Allegations quickly surfaced that Khelif was a man or transgender and should be banned from the women’s event.

If they were banned by the IBA, how are they participating in the Olympics?

The boxing event in Paris is managed by the IOC. The IBA was derecognized by the IOC in 2019 due to financial mismanagement, governance, and integrity issues.

What did the IOC say about this controversy?

With Lin also facing allegations online, the IOC released a statement asserting that “every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.” The IOC described Khelif and Lin as victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. The statement emphasized that the athletes were disqualified without due process towards the end of the 2023 IBA World Championships, a decision initially made solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO.

The IOC condemned the aggression against Khelif and Lin, noting it stemmed from an arbitrary decision made without proper procedure, especially given the athletes’ long history of competing at top levels.

In response, the IBA on Thursday condemned “inconsistencies in eligibility” at the Games. The IBA stated that both Khelif and Lin did not meet the required eligibility criteria to compete in the female category post-testing. The IBA justified the urgency of their disqualification decision, citing the safety of their boxers as a top priority.