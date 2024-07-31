NATIONAL

Police to IHC: Bushra Bibi named in more 11 cases related to May 9 incidents

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday was informed that PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, had been implicated in 11 cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

The Rawalpindi and Islamabad Police submitted a list to the Islamabad High Court during hearing of a case. The police’s report revealed that Bushra Bibi was arrested on May 9 and she has been nominated in 11 cases filed in Rawalpindi. The report, submitted by the Rawalpindi Police, was reviewed by the court.

NAB Prosecutor Rafi Maqsood disclosed that Bushra Bibi faces four cases with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), three registered in Rawalpindi and one in Lahore. The FIA and Balochistan Police have yet to submit their responses, prompting the court to issue further notices to these agencies.

Simultaneously, the Accountability Court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for another 10 days in a new Toshakhana reference. Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich presided over the hearing at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, where NAB requested an additional 14-day remand.

Bushra Bibi, addressing the court alongside her husband, expressed frustration, saying, “Do what you want to decide; I have left my fate to Allah. NAB is continuously filing false cases against us.”

