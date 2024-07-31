Deadlock persists: Accept demands lest face nationwide strikes, JI threatens

Hafiz Naeem says they might face a ‘government-toppling’ movement if demands are not met

Criticises notion that agreement with IMF is a solution, branding it as a ‘lie and fraud’

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday declared that talks with the government scheduled for Wednesday (tomorrow) will be a pivotal moment for the success of the ongoing sit-in protests, cautioning that they would be constrained to escalate protests if the government fails to meet their demands.

“If the government fails to meet our demands, we will be left with no option but to escalate protests at various locations, including D-Chowk, and nationwide”, the JI Emir stated while addressing a large rally on the fifth day of the sit-in at Liaquat Bagh on Tuesday.

Referring to the popular demand for a sit-in at D-Chowk, Hafiz Naeem warned that if negotiations turn out to be insincere, the protesters would insist on their demands and would not be deterred by roadblocks or containers.

“The JI is committed to its cause, and there will be no compromise on the demands”, he reaffirmed the resolve, urging the government to address grievances related to Independent Power Producers (IPP) and other contentious agreements.

The JI chief also criticised the ruling coalition of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, suggesting that they might face a ‘government-toppling’ movement if demands are not met.

He noted that the current administration’s handling of issues related to middle-class citizens and its approach toward IPPs are crucial concerns.

He criticised the notion that the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was a solution, branding it as a “lie and fraud.”

According to Hafiz Naeem, reducing government expenses and cutting down on luxury vehicles could significantly save the national treasury.

He suggested that if high officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers, used smaller, less costly vehicles, it could result in a saving of up to Rs300 billion annually in fuel costs alone.

The JI chief emphasised the need to abolish taxes on landowners of up to 20 acres while imposing them on those with larger holdings. He also criticised the government’s tax policies and called for a reduction in interest payments.

He proposed that by eliminating the curse of interest, the government’s interest payments could be reduced from Rs8,500 billion to Rs5 billion.

Hafiz Naeem further highlighted the disparity between rising utility bills and insufficient wage increases, questioning whether the minimum wage of Rs37,000 is being implemented effectively.

He accused the government of favouring feudal and capitalist interests and asserted that JI stands for the integration of religion into all aspects of statecraft, including politics, economy, and law.

He concluded by emphasising that the specifics of the meeting location are secondary to the core issue of meeting their demands. He announced that protests in Sindh will continue as planned, with a similar sit-in in Lahore to be announced soon.

Govt delegation

On Sunday, a three-member delegation including Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry met the JI negotiation committee, led by Liaquat Baloch at the Rawalpindi commissioner’s office to hold talks to chalk out a way forward.

The politico-religious party has put forward 10 conditions, including renegotiation of agreements with IPPs, for ending its protest sit-in staged against inflation including a massive hike in electricity tariffs.

The JI’s demands include: Abolition of Petroleum Development Levy on all petroleum products and withdrawal of latest increase in prices of these products.

20% reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

Renegotiation of agreements with independent power producers (IPPs)

End clause of agreement with IPPs on making payments in US dollars.

50% discount should be granted to power consumers of 500 units

Reduction in taxes on agriculture and industrial sectors besides decreasing their financial burden by 50%

Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment to provide employment to youth.

Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on the privileged class and cut in non-development expenses by 35%.

Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.

Speaking to party workers in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Naeem censured the government for skyrocketing inflation and said that prevailing policies are leading to the closure of businesses.

Calling on the government to reduce electricity prices and carry out an audit of the IPPs, the JI chief gave a two-day ultimatum to the government to meet their demands and said that the party would not call off their protest until their demands were met by the government.