IHC orders recovery of Shahbaz Gill’s missing brother in two days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to recover and produce in the court the missing brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill within two days.

The IHC bench headed by Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz issued a written of the hearing. The order read that the Assistant Attorney General informed that the Secretary of Defense’s report was not received due to holidays.

“The Secretary of Defense’s attitude is non-serious and slow, which is regrettable,” the order read.

The IHC ruled that the ‘regrettable’ attitude of the Secretary of Defense came amid the life of a missing citizen is in danger.

The court ordered that Shahbaz Gill’s brother be recovered and produced before it by August 2.

IHC seeks expenses details of commission on forced disappearance

Separately, the IHC sought details of the expenses of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri asked if the Commission had taken action against even a low-ranking officer.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani asked if the Commission had taken action against any officer involved in enforced disappearances. “No action was taken against any officer, “the Registrar of the Commission replied.

“The Commission issues notices to the Ministry of Defense, and it seems like they are all making a mockery of the people,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani remarked.

He inquired about the Commission’s monthly expenses. In response, the Registrar said that each of the three commission members is paid the same as a judge of the apex Court.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri asked if the Registrar is still receiving a pension from his previous job as an Additional Registrar of the Supreme Court along with a salary from the Commission.