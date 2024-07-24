NATIONAL

Sindh govt to take over Sarim Burney trust amid child trafficking scandal

By News Desk

The Sindh government has announced that it will oversee the affairs of the Saram Birni Welfare Trust at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A notification to this effect was issued by the Director General of the Social Welfare Department. The FIA had previously written a letter on behalf of Saram Birni concerning a child trafficking case. Saram Birni stands accused of trafficking children from Pakistan to the United States.

Earlier, the FIA arrested Karachi-based human rights activist Sarim Burney on charges of human trafficking. Burney was apprehended by an FIA team at Karachi Airport, accused of illegally transporting and facilitating the adoption of 17 children in the U.S.

