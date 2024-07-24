Royal family issues latest statement on King Charles, Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment

The royal family has disclosed details about the cancer treatment of King Charles and Kate Middleton in their latest statement.

In the palace’s communication, termed as ‘unforeseen challenges for the Royal Family’, they outlined the Royal Household’s annual financial statement, the Sovereign Grant Report, for the financial year 2023-24.

The Sovereign Grant is the funding allocated to support the official duties of the Sovereign and to maintain the Occupied Royal Palaces.

The palace stated, “This period also marks a time of unforeseen challenges for the Royal Family as both The King and The Princess of Wales temporarily stepped back from public-facing duties to focus on their treatment and recovery from cancer.”

Earlier this year, King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer, leading them to step back from their royal duties.

Kate Middleton made her second public appearance since the diagnosis on July 14 at the Wimbledon final.