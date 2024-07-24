Matric results 2024 announced; view here

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab announced the matric results for 2024 on Tuesday, according to a private news outlet.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha have all uploaded the results on their respective websites.

The results have been published simultaneously across the websites of all BISEs in Punjab.

Following are websites according to boards:

Students can also receive their results via SMS by sending their roll number along with the specific “board code” for their district to a designated number.

Board Codes:

Faisalabad: 800240

Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295

Gujranwala: 800299

Rawalpindi: 800296

Lahore: 800291

Bahawalpur: 800298

Sargodha: 800290

Sahiwal: 800292

Multan: 800293

Additionally, the results can be manually cross-referenced through the official gazettes, which will be released by all BISEs shortly after the announcement of the Matric Result 2024.