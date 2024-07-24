NATIONAL

Matric results 2024 announced; view here

By News Desk

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab announced the matric results for 2024 on Tuesday, according to a private news outlet.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha have all uploaded the results on their respective websites.

The results have been published simultaneously across the websites of all BISEs in Punjab.

Following are websites according to boards: 

Students can also receive their results via SMS by sending their roll number along with the specific “board code” for their district to a designated number.

Board Codes:

  • Faisalabad: 800240
  • Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295
  • Gujranwala: 800299
  • Rawalpindi: 800296
  • Lahore: 800291
  • Bahawalpur: 800298
  • Sargodha: 800290
  • Sahiwal: 800292
  • Multan: 800293

Additionally, the results can be manually cross-referenced through the official gazettes, which will be released by all BISEs shortly after the announcement of the Matric Result 2024.

Previous article
Hottest day record broken for second consecutive day
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Prince Williams makes a shocking amount of money annually. Here’s how...

Prince William, 42, earned a substantial income of $30 million from his Duchy of Cornwall estate during the 2023-2024 financial year, according to a...

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 24 July 2024

Landlord cuts off donkey’s legs for ‘entering field in search of water’

King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry’s big announcement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.