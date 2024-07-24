World

Hottest day record broken for second consecutive day

By Agencies

LONDON: As the planet continues to reel under various effects of worsening climate change, the rising temperature broke the hottest day record for the second day in a row.

Preliminary data from a European Union monitoring agency shows that Monday (July 22) was the hottest day on record as the global average surface air temperature surged past the one recorded on Sunday (July 21).

Copernicus Climate Change Service, which has been tracking temperature patterns since 1940, has said that the temperature was recorded at 17.15°C — 0.06°C higher than that recorded on Sunday.

The record had last been set for four consecutive days in a row in early July 2023. Before that, the hottest day was in August 2016.

“This past Monday might have set a new global record for warmest absolute global average temperature ever — by that I mean going back tens of thousands of years,” said climate scientist Karsten Haustein at Leipzig University in Germany.

In recent days, cities in Japan, Indonesia and China have registered record heat. Gulf countries, too, have sweltered through heat indexes — factoring in humidity — exceeding 60°C.

Meanwhile, temperatures in parts of Europe have surged past 45°C.

Climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is behind the record, scientists said. But unlike last year, which saw climate change combine with the El Nino climate pattern to usher in a new daily record, that is not the case this July.

Haustein said it was “remarkable” that the record had been breached now the world was well into neutral territory and no longer feeling the impact of El Nino

