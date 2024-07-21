AJK sets new electricity rates after violent protests

MUZAFFARABAD: Following massive protests, the Azad Kashmir government has implemented a new electricity tariff, setting the rate at Rs3 per unit for consumers.

This decision comes in the wake of an agreement with the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) after recent violent protests.

The clashes also resulted in the death of a police official, sub-inspector Adnan Qureshi, and injuries to several others. Qureshi suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the chest while attempting to halt a rally in the town of Islamgarh.

Details reveal that the new tariff rates are Rs3 per unit for up to 100 units, Rs5 per unit for 100-300 units, and Rs6 per unit for above 300 units.

The government has issued a notification to enforce these rates, fulfilling its promise to make electricity more affordable. Additionally, outstanding amounts will be collected in 12 installments, ensuring easier payment terms for residents.

The move follows intense confrontations between police and activists of a rights movement during a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory.

The JAAC has been advocating for electricity pricing based on hydropower generation costs in AJK, subsidized wheat flour, and the end to elite class privileges.

During the protests, multiple vehicles were damaged, and public life was disrupted with the closure of markets, trade centers, offices, schools, and restaurants across AJK.