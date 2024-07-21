2018 elections were ‘managed’ not rigged: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the 2018 elections, which saw Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerge victorious, were not rigged but “managed.”

In a candid interview, Chaudhry criticized Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja Sultan and alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had “installed” him through the former director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Faiz Hamid.

He also revealed that former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa sought an extension from PTI and aimed to secure another from PML-N, shedding light on the political dynamics at play.

Chaudhry’s comments come amidst discussions on the management of the elections rather than outright rigging, a distinction he emphasized.

The former minister also touched on the negotiations that allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad in 2019, suggesting that these movements were indicative of broader political maneuverings.

He advocated for a “Grand Dialogue,” emphasizing that both PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are significant realities in the political landscape that must be engaged.

This revelation follows Chaudhry’s earlier comments on July 3, expressing his surprise at PTI’s willingness to engage in talks with the establishment, which he equated to seeking a deal.

He argued that such negotiations should be conducted on equal footing and criticized PTI’s current approach, suggesting that discussions should prioritize opposition parties before engaging with the government.