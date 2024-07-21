The script for Trump’s shooting

The Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan has cancelled its planned sit-in at Faizabad after receiving assurances from the government. The sit-in was to protest the Israeli atrocities in Palestine. I wonder what all that was about. The TLP won its spurs under the present Amir Saad Rizvi’s late father, Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, on the anti-Qadiani platform. The Labbaik in the name is ‘Labaik Ya Rasool Allah’. Now one can grasp anti-Qadianiat from this, because they challenge the finality of the Prophethood. But Gaza?

Well, Palestine is closely linked to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), because it is the Land of the Isra wal Mairaj. It is in Jerusalem that he (PBUH) led all the prophets in prayer. It is also his because of an absence. It contains, in Masjid Al-Aqsa, the only of the three Harams he never went to. Except on that night’s journey, to lead the prophets in prayer.

I wonder where the TLP’s will broke, or if it was satisfied. When it found that the government would let its vast horde of volunteers go to fight in Gaza, or when it found that the government was sending troops. Presumably, Pakistan was telling Israel very firmly to stop, with the added message that the TLP was also telling them, which would break their will entirely.

Donald Trump escaped the TLP, though someone shot at him. Now I do not accept the view that Imran had sent him the script from Adiala Jail. Surely some restrictions still apply. I think it is more likely that Trump asked a Hollywood scriptwriter to do a bit of reverse engineering, and review Imran’ s shooting during the 2023 Long March, and work up something. But Trump being Trump, the desire to ham it up couldn’t be restrained. The defiant fist-raising after the shooting was surely unscripted. It must have left Imran envious.

who has gone into isolation with covid-19. So there he is, not only gaga but sick. I wonder what effect covid-19 has on senile dementia? Frankly,, I’m not sure there is any point in the Democrats changing their candidate at this stage. Whoever might be picked to replace him will be certain to lose before the youthful vigour and mental acuity of Donald Trump. Trump has the inestimable advantage of not having any intellect to lose. It’s the same reason why Imran will not lose his marbles: he has no marbles to lose. Indeed, the two of them got along so well because they were at the same mental level.

In a local Blast from the Past, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department captured one of Osama Bin Laden’s aides. Osama was killed in 2011. Getting one of his aides now is not the greatest of efficiencies. Or maybe the cops suffer from senile dementia. The retirement age has been set at 60 precisely for that reason, to avoid having senior officials who don’t remember what a pen is. Of course, some people try and get their dates of birth revised in their service record, but that doesn’t get one more than a year or two of benefit.

Still, our cops do seem to have changed for the better. After all, the aide was still alive, not killed in crossfire with accomplices who had come to free him when the police took him to the pointation of a scene of the crime. Nor has he confessed to a number of crimes, starting with the assassination of Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

The police in Bangladesh, it seems, have kept up the old traditions, having killed more than 100 student protesters. The kids are protesting the quotas for government jobs. The police have been replaced by the Army. Let’s see what happens.

Well, frankly we might hope that the protests don’t spread here. Not much chance, because though there’s a quota system, it’s not very insidious. But still, the youth bulge is also a problem here too. We have got Imran to look to to guard the interests of fellow young people. Who do Bangladeshi kids have?