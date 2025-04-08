Opinion

Lives at risk

Driving licences are issued with minimal testing, and this lax system is costing lives. Pakistan ranks 75th among 181 countries for road accident fatalities, with a death rate of 13 per 100,000 people (WPR 2024). This statistic is a stark reminder of our failing road safety measures.

Many licensed drivers lack a basic understanding of traffic laws, leading to over-speeding, wrong-way driving and frequent violations. The lack of significant fines allows these offenders to continue their dangerous behaviour with little consequence. Equally concerning is the rise in underage driving. Permitting minors to drive not only jeopardises their safety but also inflicts long-lasting consequences on them and their families.

This reckless licensing process is an imminent public safety hazard. Authorities must overhaul the licensing system by enforcing rigorous testing and imposing strict penalties on violators, including severe measures against underage drivers. Immediate action is essential to prevent further loss of life and irreversible damage to our communities.

FAIQA KHAN

KARACHI

Middle school needed
