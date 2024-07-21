NATIONAL

Nine dead in Balochistan monsoon rains

By Staff Report
Children wade through a flooded area after a monsoon rainfall in Quetta on July 5, 2022. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: Heavy rainfall in Balochistan since June 7 has resulted in at least nine deaths and seven injuries, according to a recent report from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The casualties mostly occurred due to roof and wall collapses during the rain, contributing to over 25 injuries across the province.

The PDMA also reported significant structural damage with 88 houses completely destroyed and 170 partially damaged, affecting approximately 1,799 individuals.

In addition to the structural damage, 17 kilometers of roads and 310 acres of agricultural land were adversely affected by the rains.

Despite the ongoing monsoon season, the PDMA noted that the conditions at dams in Balochistan remain stable. The authority continues to work diligently to provide relief and assistance to those impacted by the rainfall.

In a related incident in Karachi, an eight-year-old boy named Salim drowned in a water relay at Katti Pahari in the North Nazimabad area. Rescue teams responded swiftly, transporting the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains and thunderstorms across various parts of the country over the next week.

Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are expected to affect the upper parts of the country starting July 22.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent further incidents.

Khyber Mail averts major accident after close call with truck
The script for Trump’s shooting
