Khyber Mail averts major accident after close call with truck

KARACHI: The Khyber Mail, traveling from Peshawar, narrowly avoided a major accident in Karachi on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Kala Pul when a truck carrying sand and cement sank into the ground beside the railway line.

The train driver of the Khyber Mail reacted promptly by applying emergency brakes, successfully halting the train just short of the truck. Despite the successful stop, the truck made contact with the train’s engine while being pulled out, resulting in minor damage.

Efforts to extract the truck lasted about an hour, after which the truck driver managed to disengage from the train’s engine. The railway police issued a warning to the truck driver and allowed him to leave, underscoring the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

This close call highlights the quick reflexes of the train driver and the coordinated response of the railway authorities, ensuring the safety of all passengers and preventing a potential disaster.