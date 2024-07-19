Entertainment

Prince Harry responds after facing shocking blow

By Agencies

Prince Harry released a significant statement following the announcement that Dominic Reid, CEO of the Invictus Games, is stepping down from the charity foundation.

The Duke of Sussex praised Dominic for his “dedication” and for turning the Invictus Games into an “internationally recognized movement.”

In a heartfelt note on Friday, Harry expressed, “I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement.”

He continued, “His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society.”

Reflecting on their collaboration, Harry said, “What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people.”

Notably, Dominic’s resignation came shortly after Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYS amid significant backlash.

