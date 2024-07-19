Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcome baby girl

Celebrity couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have joyously welcomed their baby girl, marking a new chapter in their journey.

The couple, who exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony during the 2020 lockdown under the Special Marriage Act, recently celebrated their union with traditional ceremonies in 2022.

Richa shared some of her exclusive photos on her Instagram with caption “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat🧿@gulati.kanika

May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love.

Ameen!”

The Heeramandi actress shared the happy news on social media, posting a touching message alongside a photo capturing her baby bump, lovingly embraced by Ali Fazal. Her post, just two days before the birth announcement, reflected on their shared journey and anticipation of parenthood.

However, Richa turned off comments to preserve the privacy of the moment. She expressed deep gratitude to Ali Fazal for being her partner through life’s adventures and thanked photographer Rid Burman for capturing their natural bond so beautifully.