Kate Middleton’s prenup talks with Prince William exposed

By Agencies

The absence of a prenuptial agreement between Prince William and Kate Middleton has sparked significant discussion among experts.

Princess Diana’s former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, initiated the debate by offering advice to Kate. According to a report by The Mirror, he warned Kate against marrying without a prenup, stating, “If she was my sister, I’d tell her to get a good prenup.”

Jephson argued that a prenup was crucial because “Kate’s not just going into a marriage; she’s going into a business.”

However, royal sources have since clarified that no legally binding documents were presented to Prince William at the time of their marriage. According to The Daily Mail, “For him to refuse, it would have had to have been suggested to him by someone, and it was not. There is no prenuptial agreement in place for this wedding.

