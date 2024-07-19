Prince Harry’s last chance to reconcile with Prince William slipping away. Here’s why?

Prince Harry is jeopardizing his final opportunity to mend his relationship with Prince William. In recent months, Prince William has firmly stood by his decision to distance himself from Harry.

Royal commentator Michael Cole highlighted this issue during a recent interview with GB News. Cole emphasized that there will be no easing of Prince William’s firm stance in response to Harry’s actions.

Prince William is resolute because, according to Cole, Harry has committed the unthinkable. “In life, most men can tolerate insults; it happens. But what they cannot stand is having their driving ability questioned and their wives criticized,” Cole explained.

The situation is further strained by the open disdain Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown towards Princess Kate, complicating any potential reconciliation between the brothers