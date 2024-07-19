Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Supreme Court judges, tells them to ‘let the country function’ | Video

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched a strong criticism against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to claim reserved seats in parliament. Addressing an event in Lahore on Friday, she urged the apex court judges to permit the country to progress. “I would like to ask the SC judges to let the country function,” Maryam stated during her speech. She accused the judges of the Supreme Court of altering the constitution to reinstate a particular individual into mainstream politics. “Who are those who do not want the country to progress and re-write the Constitution?” she questioned.

Maryam Nawaz argued that the Supreme Court provided PTI with relief that the party had not even requested. She highlighted that if anyone attempts to create political instability, they would be dealt with firmly. “They are trying to bring back the nation’s criminal,” she asserted.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on July 12 marked a significant legal victory for PTI, declaring the party eligible for reserved seat allocations. This decision has facilitated PTI’s return to parliament, following their expulsion from the February 8 elections due to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling in December 2023. The judgment is expected to alter the composition of the National Assembly, increasing pressure on the coalition alliance.

Maryam Nawaz criticized the top court for giving PTI 15 days to submit affidavits claiming their affiliation with PTI, despite previous submissions affirming allegiance to another party. “We will not let this be a cakewalk for you. This government will complete its five-year tenure. If anyone tries to create political instability, they will be dealt with iron hands,” she warned.

She emphasized that verdicts should be based on the constitution, not on personal conscience. “It was said that verdicts were announced according to their conscience,” Maryam noted. “Decisions should be according to the constitution, not according to a person’s conscience.”

Maryam Nawaz also stated that those being reinstated were labeled as the nation’s criminals, whose sources of funds were unknown. She criticized a small group of individuals for issuing orders that halted the development process and pointed out that the law and constitution do not permit floor crossing, contrary to the Supreme Court judge’s ruling.

A private news outlet covered her statements and the implications of the Supreme Court’s decision on the political landscape in Pakistan.