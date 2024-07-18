NATIONAL

Durrani welcomes federal govt decision to reconsider ban on PTI

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Senior politician and former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani welcomed government’s move to reconsider the decision of banning the PTI. Senator Durrani said that government’s decision should be encouraged.

Any faction within PML-N working towards withdrawing from this negative action should be appreciated, he said. If PPP takes ownership of the decision to ban any political party, especially an opposition party, it will bear another stain after the NAP.

He said that the government should try to engage in negotiations, it might find itself facing similar situation. History bears witness that bans on political parties ultimately result in restrictions on democracy itself, he said.

It merits mention that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated on Tuesday that no definitive decision has been made regarding a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, emphasizing that such a decision would be taken only after consultation with coalition partners.

In a move seen as an effort to curb PTI’s influence, the federal government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, announced on Monday its intention to ban the party and initiate Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, former president Dr. Arif Alvi, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

This announcement followed the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring the PTI eligible for reserved seats and Imran Khan and spouse’s acquittal in Iddat case, which seemed poised to bolster the party’s standing in the National Assembly.

The proposed ban has sparked widespread criticism, with various political factions labeling the move as undemocratic and potentially having severe consequences. Critics include leaders from PTI, PPP, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, and Jamaat-i-Islami.

Addressing the media in Lahore, DPM Dar clarified, “The information minister has stated that the decision [to ban PTI] will be made by the leadership after consulting our allies.”

Saudi Arabia and Iran pledge enhanced cooperation as new president takes office
Staff Report
Staff Report

