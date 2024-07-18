Durrani welcomes federal govt decision to reconsider ban on PTI

LAHORE: Senior politician and former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani welcomed government’s move to reconsider the decision of banning the PTI. Senator Durrani said that government’s decision should be encouraged.
Any faction within PML-N working towards withdrawing from this negative action should be appreciated, he said. If PPP takes ownership of the decision to ban any political party, especially an opposition party, it will bear another stain after the NAP.
He said that the government should try to engage in negotiations, it might find itself facing similar situation. History bears witness that bans on political parties ultimately result in restrictions on democracy itself, he said.
This announcement followed the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring the PTI eligible for reserved seats and Imran Khan and spouse’s acquittal in Iddat case, which seemed poised to bolster the party’s standing in the National Assembly.
The proposed ban has sparked widespread criticism, with various political factions labeling the move as undemocratic and potentially having severe consequences. Critics include leaders from PTI, PPP, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, and Jamaat-i-Islami.
Addressing the media in Lahore, DPM Dar clarified, “The information minister has stated that the decision [to ban PTI] will be made by the leadership after consulting our allies.”