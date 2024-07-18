Durrani welcomes federal govt decision to reconsider ban on PTI

LAHORE: Senior politician and former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani welcomed government’s move to reconsider the decision of banning the PTI. Senator Durrani said that government’s decision should be encouraged.

Any faction within PML-N working towards withdrawing from this negative action should be appreciated, he said. If PPP takes ownership of the decision to ban any political party, especially an opposition party, it will bear another stain after the NAP.

He said that the government should try to engage in negotiations, it might find itself facing similar situation. History bears witness that bans on political parties ultimately result in restrictions on democracy itself, he said.

It merits mention that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated on Tuesday that no definitive decision has been made regarding a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, emphasizing that such a decision would be taken only after consultation with coalition partners. In a move seen as an effort to curb PTI’s influence, the federal government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, announced on Monday its intention to ban the party and initiate Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, former president Dr. Arif Alvi, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.