World

Saudi Arabia and Iran pledge enhanced cooperation as new president takes office

By Agencies

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, as reported by Saudi state media.

During the call, both leaders praised the development of relations between their countries across various levels and stressed the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation in diverse fields, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Following Pezeshkian’s election in early July, King Salman bin Abdulaziz also sent a congratulatory message, expressing hope for the “continued development of relations which link our two countries and our two brotherly peoples,” SPA noted at the time.

After a seven-year hiatus, Sunni Muslim-majority Saudi Arabia and Shia-dominated Iran resumed diplomatic relations under a surprise deal brokered by China in March last year.

Since the deal, signs of rapprochement have increased between the two regional powers, despite their historical support for opposing factions in conflicts such as those in Syria and Yemen.

The two countries have exchanged ambassadors and visits of foreign ministers. Moreover, the late Ebrahim Raisi, who was the Iranian president at the time, visited the kingdom in 20 years to attend a joint Arab-Islamic summit discussing the conflict in Gaza last November.

Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon with prior experience as health minister about two decades ago, stepped into the presidency following the death of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. The unexpected election was necessitated by Raisi’s death, originally not due until 2025.

Considered a reformist, Pezeshkian was the only candidate from that camp allowed to stand in the election, with all candidates approved by Iran’s Guardian Council. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues to have the final say on all major policy issues in the country.

Previous article
Oman mosque terror attack perpetrators were Omani citizens: Police
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Heavy rains in Niger claim 53 lives, over 18,000 affected: UN...

ABUJA: Flooding caused by heavy rains lashing Niger since June has killed 53 people and impacted 18,000, as the West African country grapples with...

Tragic road accident in Ziarat claims five lives, injures two

Thar foundation launches mining education program for local girls in Sindh

Country’s population set to double by 2050, PBS report reveals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.