World

Doctor’s timely CPR saves life of 60-year-old at Delhi airport | Video

By News Desk

An elderly man’s life was recently saved by a woman doctor after he suffered a heart attack at Delhi Airport. The swift and decisive actions of the doctor have garnered widespread praise on social media after a video of the incident went viral.

In the footage, the female doctor, who was present at Terminal 2 during the event, is seen administering chest compressions to the stricken man while surrounded by onlookers.

According to the video, the doctor managed to revive the patient within five minutes and continued to encourage him until he regained consciousness. Subsequently, airport authorities provided further medical treatment.

Although the identity of the heroic doctor remains unknown, social media users are urging for her bravery and quick thinking to be formally recognized.

