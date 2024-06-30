PTI forms committee to oversee July 6 rally planning amid venue dispute

ISLAMABAD: Amidst a venue dispute and ongoing legal proceedings, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has announced the formation of a 19-member central committee to oversee the party’s upcoming rally in Islamabad on July 6.

The committee, which includes PTI heavyweights such as Umar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Rauf Hassan, and Asad Qaiser, is led by Barrister Gohar Khan and Islamabad President Amir Mughal.

The rally’s venue at Tarnool Chowk is currently under judicial review due to the absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Legal representatives Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Niazullah Niazi have been tasked to argue the case in the High Court to obtain the required permissions.

The choice of Tarnool Chowk was made after thorough discussions between PTI leaders and the district administration, with final approval coming after consultations with DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal has called on party workers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad to prepare for a large gathering, reflecting the significant support anticipated for the event.

This rally, featuring speeches from PTI’s central leadership, is part of the party’s ongoing efforts to mobilize public support and ensure logistical readiness amid the preparations.