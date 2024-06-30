NATIONAL

Pattoki gas cylinder explosion claims fourth victim

By News Desk
Gas tank is on fire

PATTOKI: The death toll from a gas cylinder explosion in Pattoki has risen to four, following the death of one more individual who succumbed to burn injuries in the hospital on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Bilal, was severely burned in the incident that occurred a few days ago at Kasur Wala Ada during a refueling operation.

All four individuals initially injured in the explosion have now passed away. Following the incident, local authorities sealed several gas refilling stations in the area. However, reports indicate that illegal sales of gas have surged in response, with a black market emerging rapidly.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out on a private company bus traveling on the M4 Motorway near Shorkot, Jhang.

The fire prompted a swift rescue operation by the Motorway Police, successfully saving the lives of 46 passengers along with the bus driver and conductor.

A substantial portion of the passengers’ belongings was also recovered. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iftikhar Waince and his team were quick to manage the emergency, ensuring everyone’s safety.

News Desk
News Desk

