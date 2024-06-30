NATIONAL

Family pleads for help as kidnappers kill one child, demand ransom for second

By News Desk
Back lit image of the silhouette of a woman with her hands pressed against a glass window. The silhouette is distorted, and the arms elongated, giving an alien-like quality. The image is sinister and foreboding, with an element of horror. It is as if the 'woman' is trying to escape from behind the glass.

THULL: In a tragic incident in the Kacha area of Sindh, dacoits killed one child and are now demanding a Rs10 million ransom for the release of a second child they hold captive.

The victims, Nader Ali Banglani and Qadeer Banglani, were abducted on the day of Eid and have been missing since.

The bandits made contact with the children’s family via a telephonic call to communicate their demands. They informed the family that one of the children was dead and that they would release the surviving child upon receipt of the ransom.

The devastated family, unable to meet the hefty ransom demand, has publicly appealed to the government for assistance in securing the release of the remaining child. The situation has caused great distress within the community and urgent calls for action are being made.

