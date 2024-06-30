NATIONAL

Police stop child marriage in Khairpur, arrest groom and child’s father

By INP

KHAIRPUR: Police authorities on Sunday arrested a man from his wedding ceremony in Malana village, under the jurisdiction of Ahmedpur police station, for attempting to marry a 10-year-old child.

The incident, which took place in Khairpur, also led to the arrest of the minor girl’s father.

The police acted on a tip-off about the underage marriage involving the child, identified as Maria Milano. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Zubair Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, immediately ordered the intervention.

The 32-year-old groom, Muhammad Alam Milano, was apprehended during the ceremony, and the child was taken into protective custody.

Both are expected to be presented in court today for further legal proceedings, as per SSP Sheikh’s statement.

