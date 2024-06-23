Naqvi says no room for negligence in foreigners’ security plan

Directs strict compliance with SOPs for foreigners’ security and regular monitoring at all levels

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday warned against any negligence in the execution of security plan for foreign nationals, saying that strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the security plan must be ensured.

“Strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the security plan related to foreign nationals must be ensured, besides regular monitoring at all levels”, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed while chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation, especially the government’s measures for the protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens.

Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Chief Muhammad Tahir Rai, National Action Plan Coordinator, and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and other agencies attended the meeting.

“Relevant institutions must maintain close coordination to thwart the malicious intentions of anti-state elements,” he stated, adding, “There is no room for negligence in the security plan.”

During the briefing, officials from the ministry of interior and other relevant institutions provided updates on the security plan and the current situation.

Yesterday, a visiting Chinese minister called for enhanced security for his nationals in Pakistan, saying the volatile security situation shook the confidence of his country’s investors.

“We need to improve security and the business environment. Security threats are the main hazards disturbing CPEC cooperation,” remarked Liu Jianchao, the Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), while co-chairing the meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Earlier on June 16, Minister Naqvi met Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong to discuss the protection and security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan. He outlined the measures for protecting Chinese citizens across Pakistan and discussed the security plan for Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.