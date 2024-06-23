PTI seeks SC suo motu notice on Zubair’s ‘confessional statement’

Raoof Hasan says ex-PML-N politician’s remarks about ‘conspiracy’ to topple PTI govt supported Imran Khan’s narrative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the statement of former PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair about the “conspiracy” to topple the former ruling party’s government.

Addressing a presser here in Islamabad, Hasan said that Zubair’s statement aligned with the PTI founder’s narrative.

“A notice would have been taken on the confessional statement had it been given in a civilised society,” the PTI leader said.

The senior politician, who recently parted ways with the ruling PML-N, had spoken in a recent interview with a TV channel about the ouster of the PTI-led government in 2022.

PTI founder Imran Khan had been removed from the Office of the Prime Minister through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, led by the then-opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Since then, the former ruling party has continued to accuse PML-N and its allied parties of plotting to overturn Khan’s government with assistance from former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said that the former Sindh governor — who was part of the former PDM alliance at the time of ex-PM’s removal — revealed that General (retd) Bajwa had contacted the coalition to oust the PTI government.

Quoting Zubair, Hasan further said that the former PML-N leader had named party president Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to be a part of the conspiracy against the PTI regime.

“A gang of criminals was imposed after toppling the PTI government,” he added.

The PTI central information secretary urged the apex court to take the suo motu notice of Zubair’s statement and form a commission of inquiry to probe the claims.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan was violated, calling for penalising the individuals involved in the “conspiracy”.

He also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to bring forth the evidence related to May 9, the day when PTI workers allegedly ransacked state and military properties in protest against the arrest of cricketer-turned-politician from Islamabad High Court in 2023.