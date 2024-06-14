After extensive renovations, Lahore Zoo likely to re-open for Eid festivities

LAHORE: The Lahore Zoo, closed since November 2023 for a significant resurfacing project, is likely to reopen in time for Eid, pending a decision by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

The zoo has undergone major renovations, initiated by then Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, with an investment of over Rs 1.83 billion, aimed for completion by January 2024.

Despite its status as an independent entity that covers its own operational costs, the zoo faced substantial financial hurdles.

Currently, 90% of the renovation work has been completed, and the zoo has welcomed a variety of new animals and birds, including Oryx, Chiltan Markhor, Sindh Ibex, Pattas Monkey, Springbuck, Blesbok, Sable, parrots, hawks, and various songbirds.

While the zoo will no longer house an elephant, the introduction of a panda, as promised by the caretaker chief minister, remains pending. New attractions include a tunnel safari and hologram displays.

Azim Zafar, Director of Lahore Zoo, stated that preparations are nearly complete, with final touches expected to be done post-reopening to ensure they do not disrupt the visitor experience. The final decision on the reopening date will rest with higher authorities.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who has previously visited the Lahore Safari Zoo, is expected to make the final decision regarding the zoo’s reopening after a forthcoming visit.

For fiscal year 2024-25, an additional Rs 70 crore has been allocated for continued improvements at the zoo, supplementing the Rs 1.83 billion initially allocated by the previous caretaker government, of which Rs 1.13 billion has already been spent.