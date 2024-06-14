From jail, Yasmin Rashid slams Nawaz and Maryam for political victimisation

LAHORE: Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has openly criticised Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for what she describes as a pattern of political victimisation.

In a letter penned from jail, Rashid urged Nawaz Sharif to refrain from making misleading statements and accused the duo of preaching against political revenge while simultaneously targeting PTI leaders and supporters.

Rashid highlighted the harsh treatment of PTI women workers, including Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza, who have been repeatedly arrested and transferred to different jails across Punjab.

She condemned the repeated arrest of Amjad Niazi and the issuance of FIRs against hundreds of PTI political workers in Sahiwal as acts of political revenge.

The letter also pointed to the plight of Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, a six-time minister, who was allegedly moved from a hospital to jail without proper medical treatment.

Rashid reminded Nawaz Sharif of the time when the PTI government, under Imran Khan’s orders, provided him access to a foreign doctor.

Furthermore, Rashid also criticised the recent budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, labeling it as another form of political revenge against the public.

She called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the proceedings in anti-terrorism courts (ATCs), suggesting that these courts were being used to unfairly target political opponents.