NATIONAL

ECP reports record high of over 130m registered voters

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the latest voter statistics, showcasing a significant increase in registered voters across the country.

The total number of registered voters now stands at 130,444,891, with male voters comprising 70,187,683 and female voters totaling 62,257,208. This increase highlights the growing civic engagement and democratic participation among the populace.

Punjab leads with the highest number of registered voters at 74,255,074, followed by Sindh with 27,381,237, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 22,245,264, and Balochistan with 5,450,572. The federal capital, Islamabad, has 1,112,774 registered voters.

These figures underscore the importance of voter participation in the democratic process and set the stage for robust engagement in future elections.

The ECP’s update is a testament to the ongoing efforts to encourage democratic participation across all provinces.

Previous article
After extensive renovations, Lahore Zoo likely to re-open for Eid festivities
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Two Muslim clerics murdered in BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Two imams have been murdered in separate incidents in the BJP-governed state of Uttar Pradesh, raising alarms over the safety of religious leaders. In...

Historic $50bn loan for Ukraine agreed upon by G7 using Russian assets

Rafah conflict intensifies, Biden blames Hamas for truce delay

Budget 2024-25: Salary increment announced in Sindh from July

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.