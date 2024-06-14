ECP reports record high of over 130m registered voters

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the latest voter statistics, showcasing a significant increase in registered voters across the country.

The total number of registered voters now stands at 130,444,891, with male voters comprising 70,187,683 and female voters totaling 62,257,208. This increase highlights the growing civic engagement and democratic participation among the populace.

Punjab leads with the highest number of registered voters at 74,255,074, followed by Sindh with 27,381,237, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 22,245,264, and Balochistan with 5,450,572. The federal capital, Islamabad, has 1,112,774 registered voters.

These figures underscore the importance of voter participation in the democratic process and set the stage for robust engagement in future elections.

The ECP’s update is a testament to the ongoing efforts to encourage democratic participation across all provinces.