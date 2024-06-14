Hajj 2024 underway as over 1.5m pilgrims gather in Saudi Arabia

MECCA: The Hajj 2024 pilgrimage commenced this Friday as more than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world converged on Mina, Saudi Arabia.

Here, they will stay in what is considered one of the largest tent cities globally, located approximately 5 km east of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The valley of Mina spans 250 hectares and is equipped with over 100,000 air-conditioned tents, capable of housing up to 2.6 million people. The eighth day of Dhul Al Hijjah, known as Yawm Al Tarwiyah or the day of irrigation, marks the start of the pilgrimage.

This day is named after the tradition of carrying water in preparation for the subsequent Day of Arafat, a pivotal day when pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat.

Pilgrims begin their rituals by circling the Kaaba seven times in a rite known as the welcoming tawaf and kissing the Black Stone.

Later, they reenact the search for water by Prophet Ismael’s mother, Hajjar, by running or walking seven times between the Safa and Marwah hills near the Kaaba.

The pilgrims will spend the entirety of Friday until dawn at Mina, preparing for the Day of Arafat. Saudi officials reported that the majority of these pilgrims arrived by plane, with the number expected to increase as the pilgrimage progresses.

Hajj is a central tenet of Islam, representing one of its five pillars, and draws millions of Muslims annually to perform these sacred rites in Makkah.