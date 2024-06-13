NATIONAL

Inflation dropped to 11% under PML’N’s efforts, claims Rana Mashhood

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, announced on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) led coalition government has presented a balanced budget for 2024-25.

Speaking to the media, Mashhood highlighted the government’s success in completing the stand-by agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as a significant achievement. He emphasized that the inflation rate has been reduced from 38% to 11%.

Mashhood also mentioned that the country was on the verge of default when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office. He attributed the reduction in the State Bank of Pakistan’s interest rate, increased exports, and decreased imports to the government’s effective economic policies.

He further stated that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s economy is moving in the right direction, and he is confident that the financial problems will be successfully addressed.

Previous article
Dhoni should mentor Pakistani cricket squad, says Mani
Next article
Over 400 Pakistani youth receive technical training under CPEC initiative
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

WATCH: Finance Minister faces tough questions from journalists during post-budget presser

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb faced some tough questions from journalists during the Q & A session following the post-budget conference. Journalists stated that salaries in...

Sonam Bajwa becomes Naseem Shah’s fan

Feroze Khan’s latest picture with second wife goes viral

Kate Middleton’s close friend reveals reality behind Princess’ comeback

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.