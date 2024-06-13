Inflation dropped to 11% under PML’N’s efforts, claims Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, announced on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) led coalition government has presented a balanced budget for 2024-25.

Speaking to the media, Mashhood highlighted the government’s success in completing the stand-by agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as a significant achievement. He emphasized that the inflation rate has been reduced from 38% to 11%.

Mashhood also mentioned that the country was on the verge of default when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office. He attributed the reduction in the State Bank of Pakistan’s interest rate, increased exports, and decreased imports to the government’s effective economic policies.

He further stated that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s economy is moving in the right direction, and he is confident that the financial problems will be successfully addressed.