Over 400 Pakistani youth receive technical training under CPEC initiative

ISLAMABAD: In a significant effort to equip local communities with job-oriented skills under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), more than 400 Pakistani students have received modern training at the Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College in Sahiwal, Punjab.

Operated by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Private) Limited (HSRE), the owner of Sahiwal Power Plant, the college provided a one-month-long vocational training program that concluded on June 1.

This program equipped local youth with practical employment skills in areas such as computer applications, electrical technician skills, and welding.

A notable aspect of this program is that all enrolled students receive hands-on professional training free of cost, benefiting cash-strapped and underprivileged sections of society.

Gao Guangxin, Director of the Operation Department at HSRE, told Gwadar Pro that providing training to local youth aids in achieving localisation management.

He expressed pride in witnessing the Sahiwal Power Plant’s journey from inception to becoming a flagship project under CPEC.

Established in August 2019, the Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College offers free vocational technical training to local youth.

Officially registered with the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority of Pakistan, the college currently offers four training courses: computer, secretarial, electrician, and welding.

The combination of theoretical teaching and on-site practice has significantly improved participants’ employment-related skills, receiving high recognition from the trainees.

The professional development of Pakistan’s young generation was further highlighted when two Pakistani engineers, Fahad Ahmed and Sohail Abbas, from the 2x660MW Sahiwal Power Plant in Qadirabad, won prizes in the “Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024” event held in China. The competition, organized by Huaneng Group Co. Ltd, featured over 80 participants from various countries.

This achievement underscores the technical abilities of Pakistani engineers and strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan. The initiative not only promotes localisation management but also exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between the two nations, fostering mutual growth and development.

Significant strides have been made in local employment at the Sahiwal Power Plant, with six Pakistani employees holding positions as department managers and eleven serving in production roles as shift leaders and team leaders.

Additionally, two employees have been honored with the title of “Outstanding Employees of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.” Notably, all positions in centralised control operations and auxiliary control operations are currently occupied by Pakistani employees.